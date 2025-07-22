Lollapalooza street closures begin in downtown Chicago ahead of music fest

The Brief Street closures for the upcoming Lollapalooza music festival are already underway in downtown Chicago. The bulk of the closures will begin next week. Lollapalooza will be held from July 31 through Aug. 3.



Lollapalooza, the biggest annual music festival in Chicago, is just around the corner, which means that street closures are already going into effect as crews prepare the downtown area for thousands of visitors.

Most of the major street closures will go into effect just days before the actual festival, which will be held from Thursday, July 31, through Sunday, Aug. 3.

Balbo Drive from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is already closed through Aug. 10.

Jackson Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed starting on Tuesday, July 22, through Aug. 9.

The remaining street closures will begin next week, including:

Balbo Drive, from Michigan to Columbus, July 28 through Aug. 4

Jackson Drive, from Michigan to Columbus, July 28 through August 4

Columbus Drive, from Monroe to Roosevelt, July 28 through August 4

Columbus Drive (Northbound, two center lanes), from 13th Street to Roosevelt, July 28 through August 4

Congress Plaza Dr, from Michigan to Columbus, July 28 through August 4

Monroe Street, from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive, July 30 through August 4

The tennis and pickleball courts will also close after 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 27 through Tuesday, Aug. 5 at 6 a.m. Until then, visitors must access from 11th Street bridge walking north along the west sidewalk of Columbus Drive.

The courts are not accessible via Balbo from the north as the sidewalks between Balbo and 9th Street yard are closed.

The Grant Bark Park is also closed through Saturday, Aug. 9.

Here is a full list of sidewalk closures during setup:

Michigan, from Jackson to 11th St. Bridge: July 29 – August 3

Balbo (both sides, from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 16 – August 10

Columbus (Northbound side), from Roosevelt to Ida B Wells: July 16 – August 8

Columbus (Southbound side), from 9th St. Yard to S. Ida B. Wells: July 21 – August 9

Jackson (both sides), from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 21 – August 9

DuSable Lake Shore Drive (Northbound side), from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 23

Monroe (Eastbound side), from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 19th and July 21 – August 9

DuSable Lake Shore Drive (Southbound side), from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 26 – August 9

Balbo (both sides), from Michigan to Columbus: July 28 – August 4

Jackson (both sides), from Michigan to Columbus: July 28 – August 4

Congress Plaza Dr, from Michigan to Columbus: July 28 – August 4

Congress Plaza Dr. (Westbound & Eastbound side), from Michigan to Columbus: July 26 – July 27

Columbus (both sides), from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 28 – August 5

DuSable Lake Shore Drive (Northbound side), from Monroe to Roosevelt: August 5