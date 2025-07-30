Lollapalooza's main stage is running on batteries but you'd never know it

The Brief For the second year in a row, the festival’s main stage is powered by a hybrid system of trailer-sized batteries and biodiesel generators, resulting in a 67% reduction in generator use and a major cut in fuel consumption and emissions. Organizers are building on the success of the pilot by planning to expand clean energy solutions to additional stages. Other green efforts include a Rock & Recycle program, compost stations, water refill stations, and post-show redistribution of leftover materials and food. Despite the shift in infrastructure, audiences experience the same high-caliber performances. The power system supports every element of production, and partners like Green Nation and Reverb are helping C3 Presents push the boundaries of sustainability in live entertainment.



As Lollapalooza returns to Chicago’s Grant Park this weekend, organizers are once again turning up the volume on sustainability, using a cutting-edge hybrid battery system to power the festival’s main stage — a move that significantly reduces emissions without compromising performance.

What we know:

In its second year, the battery-powered main stage is part of a broader initiative by C3 Presents, the festival’s producer, to build a greener future for live entertainment.

Last year, the system led to a 67% reduction in generator runtime during the festival, which typically requires 24-hour power over more than a week.

By switching to a system that toggles between battery power and biodiesel generators, Lollapalooza dramatically cut fuel usage while delivering seamless performances.

Festivalgoers likely won’t notice a difference, as the new setup is designed to provide the same high-quality experience onstage.

Each element, from microphones and speakers to lighting and amps, runs off the hybrid grid, which includes four trailer-sized batteries capable of generating over 1.5 megawatts of power.

The large-scale energy solution arrives on two semi-trucks and is managed in partnership with sustainability-focused groups Green Nation and Reverb.

Organizers say the success of last year’s pilot has boosted confidence in expanding the system across more stages in the future.

Big picture view:

Beyond powering performances, Lollapalooza has layered in several eco-conscious initiatives.

These include the Rock & Recycle program, which rewards attendees who collect cans and cups with exclusive merchandise, as well as clearly marked compost and recycling stations throughout the grounds.

Reusable water fill stations are stationed across the park, and leftover construction materials and food are redistributed to Chicago-area organizations in need.

While implementing sustainable infrastructure at major festivals remains expensive, C3’s Jake Thiry, Director of Operations, says it’s a priority they’re willing to invest in.

As supply catches up with demand, he expects such systems to become more accessible industrywide.

No specific surprises were revealed, but organizers promised a high-energy weekend with innovation happening both onstage and behind the scenes.