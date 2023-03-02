Lombard cop justified in fatal shooting of armed robbery suspect, state's attorney finds

The DuPage County state’s attorney has found that a Lombard police officer was justified in a fatal shooting last year.

The incident occurred on December 8, 2022.

The officer was responding to an armed robbery at a smoke shop when investigators say the officer's body camera shows the suspect firing a weapon moments before he is shot and killed.

The suspect — identified as Pierre Thompson — was shot three times.

The officer will not face any criminal charges.

"After a thorough and extensive investigation surrounding the shooting of Pierre Thompson by a Lombard police officer, it is my determination that the officer, Detective Ryan Postal, who discharged his weapon striking Pierre Thompson in the right chest, the upper left arm and in the right back, was legally justified in his actions and that no criminal charges will be filed against Detective Postal," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

A second suspect in the police-involved shooting — identified as Anthony Brown — was charged with attempted murder of an officer and denied bail.

Anthony Brown (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

Officials say Thompson opened fire on two officers with a gun that had been modified with a switch to enable it to fire as a fully automatic weapon. One of the officers was struck in the leg.

The officer returned gunfire striking Thompson, killing him.

Brown was arrested by Lombard cops within seconds of the shooting.