Chicago man charged with attempt murder of a police officer after armed robbery in Lombard

The second suspect in Thursday's police involved shooting in Lombard was charged with attempted murder of an officer and denied bail.

Anthony Brown, 31, appeared in bond court Saturday morning.

Lombard police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery on Dec. 8 around 4:05 p.m. at Pipes and Tobacco located at 54 W. Roosevelt Road.

Officers ran into two male suspects, later identified as Brown and Pierre Thompson running from the business.

Officials say Thompson went up to two officers in their vehicle, he opened fire with a gun that had been modified with a switch to enable it to fire as a fully automatic weapon as the officers began to exit the vehicle, striking one of the officers in the leg.

Anthony Brown (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

The officer returned gunfire striking Thompson, killing him.

Brown was arrested by Lombard police officers within seconds of the shooting. Both the officer and Thompson were immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment. Thompson was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The injured officer was treated and is recovering from his injury.

Following an investigation into the incident, officials say Brown and Thompson, both wearing masks, entered the business with a handgun and ordered an employee to open the cash register.

After taking money from the cash register, Brown and Thompson brought the employee to the back of the store where they ran into the owner of the store.

Screenshot from officer’s body camera footage shows suspect firing at officer, according to Lombard police.

Investigators say Brown and Thompson ordered the men on the floor, hit the owner of the store on the head with the gun, stole their wallets and phones as well as approximately $600 from a file cabinet in the back of the store before fleeing.

Brown has been charged with one count of Attempt First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Battery, one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm at an Officer and one count of Armed Robbery with a Firearm.

His arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 27.