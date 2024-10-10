Lombard parents charged after missing toddler found locked in hotel room

The Brief A missing 2-year-old girl was found safe in a locked hotel room in Lombard. Police searched with K9 units and a dive team before locating the child. The parents were charged with child endangerment and released.



A Lombard couple has been charged with child endangerment after their 2-year-old daughter was reported missing from a hotel and later found safe in a locked room, police said.

Lombard police were called at 12:35 a.m. on Sept. 27 regarding a missing child at the Extended Stay hotel located at 222 E. 22nd Street.

K9 officers led authorities to a pond in front of the hotel, prompting a request for a dive team to help in the search. Police from multiple jurisdictions also assisted.

Police conducted a door-to-door search at the hotel, where they found the child safe and unharmed in a vacant, locked room. The door appeared to have been ajar when the child entered, locking behind her when she went in and it closed.

The child's parents, Summone Staples, 26, and Lafayett Johnson, 46, were charged with endangering the life of a child, police said. Both have since been released from custody.

