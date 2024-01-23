Suburban wrestler Harrison Konder cleared to finish high school career

A suburban wrestler has overcome obstacles to complete his high school wrestling career.

Born deaf and having dealt with hearing impairment his entire life, Harrison Konder transferred from Downers Grove North High School to Montini Catholic based on medical recommendations to improve his education.

However, IHSA initially ruled him ineligible to wrestle. This led to Konder's parents filing a lawsuit. They then secured a restraining order, which allowed Harrison to return to wrestling two weeks ago.

Now, the family reports that the IHSA has officially dropped its challenge to Konder's eligibility.

With the final documents signed, Harrison has officially been cleared to finish his senior season.