Lombard's Prairie Food Co-op nears opening, calls for final push in community investment

A groundbreaking grocery store in Lombard is making its final push to turn a long-time vision into a reality.

Prairie Food Co-op is set to become DuPage County's first-ever community-owned grocery store and is calling on the community to help them cross the finish line.

What we know:

The co-op has already raised $4.5 million to build its storefront at Eastgate Shopping Center in Lombard.

This initiative goes beyond groceries — it's about strengthening the local economy. Starting with produce from Illinois farms, the co-op will also feature products from small businesses.

Brooke Bingaman, co-owner of Soapy Roads in Lombard, a business creating organic soaps, is one of the many local businesses backing Prairie Food Co-op.

For over 12 years, Jerry and Katy Nash have worked to bring this vision to life. With more than 500 local farmers and food producers eager to fill the shelves, Prairie Food Co-op is ready to bring fresh, local food to the community instead of shipping it from thousands of miles away.

Anyone can shop at the co-op, but owners receive exclusive perks.

With 2,100 owners already, they are now in the final stretch and need more financial support to open the doors.

What they're saying:

"We have successfully raised $4.5 million out of the total project cost of $5 million. We have a funding gap of $500,000 and we are asking our owners to consider contributing by purchasing a preferred chair or making an owner loan to the co-op, which helps fund the remaining project. So once we're fully funded, opening will be about two to three months from that date. We need that money to start hiring staff, training staff, paying the vendors who will bring their products into the store," said Katy Nash.

What's next:

There are three ways to invest. To learn more, you can visit the co-op's website here.