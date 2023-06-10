Long Grove Bridge hit for 50th time, local business reports

The Long Grove Bridge has been the victim of a vehicle for the 50th time, a local business reported on Saturday.

Chatter Box of Long Grove, which is a restaurant, said on its Facebook page that the bridge had been hit again. The business shared a video of a van with roof damage and a police car on scene.

The bridge's vulnerability has become focus of both frustration and amusement for locals, and Chatter Box was offering 10% off meals for anyone who said "50" when they ordered.

The bridge had already been struck at least twice this month before Saturday's incident.