Long Grove Bridge hit for 50th time, local business reports

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Lake County
Infamous Long Grove bridge hit yet again

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says the bridge has been hit 49 times in the past three years.

LONG GROVE, Illinois - The Long Grove Bridge has been the victim of a vehicle for the 50th time, a local business reported on Saturday.

Chatter Box of Long Grove, which is a restaurant, said on its Facebook page that the bridge had been hit again. The business shared a video of a van with roof damage and a police car on scene.

The bridge's vulnerability has become focus of both frustration and amusement for locals, and Chatter Box was offering 10% off meals for anyone who said "50" when they ordered.

The bridge had already been struck at least twice this month before Saturday's incident.