Four Chicago-area men accused in suburban burglary may be tied to larger crew, authorities say

The Brief Four men from the Chicago area were arrested Wednesday after a residential burglary in Long Grove. Investigators believe the suspects are part of a burglary crew targeting homes within the Asian community. All four face felony burglary charges and remain in custody as the investigation continues.



Authorities say four Chicago-area men were arrested this week after a residential break-in in the northwest suburbs, part of what investigators believe is a broader burglary operation targeting homes in the Asian community.

What we know:

Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a team of investigators with the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force (NORTAF) was surveilling a Range Rover whose occupants were believed to be involved in residential burglaries, authorities said.

The SUV, driven by David C. Gomez Galindo, 40, of Cicero, entered Lake County and stopped near a home on the 4200 block of Hilltop Road in Long Grove.

Two passengers got out and allegedly broke into the home. Meanwhile, a second vehicle — a Mercedes-Benz driven by Daniel F. Ospina Lozano, 26, also of Cicero — arrived nearby and reportedly acted as a lookout vehicle.

After the burglary, the two suspects returned to the Range Rover, which took off from the scene. At that point, investigators requested help from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies then used a spike strip to deflate the Mercedes' tires and arrested Ospina Lozano. The Range Rover was later stopped in traffic, and all three occupants allegedly tried to run but were eventually caught.

In addition to Galindo and Ospina Lozano, the two other suspects arrested were identified as:

Haral S. Canter-Rocha, 26, of Chicago

Brian E. Navarrete-Caballero, 31, of Chicago

All four suspects were charged with one count of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony.

(Clockwise) Ospina Lozano, Navarrete-Caballero, Gomez Galindo, Canter-Rocha | Lake County Sheriff's Office

Dig deeper:

Authorities say the four men are believed to be part of a larger burglary crew targeting homes in the Asian community.

Additional charges could be filed, according to the sheriff's office.

What they're saying:

Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg offered some insight into the investigation.

"This is a great example of what we can accomplish when law enforcement agencies work together. NORTAF has done an incredible job conducting long-term investigations into burglary crews that have been plaguing the suburbs. I’m grateful for the collaboration between NORTAF and our Criminal Investigations Division. As a reminder, if you see something suspicious or believe something is off, it’s always best to report it and let law enforcement investigate."

What's next:

All four men appeared in court Thursday and were ordered held in custody ahead of Detention Court.

The investigation is ongoing.