Longtime Chicago meteorologist Jerry Taft dies at 77

Jerry Taft, who worked as a meteorologist for 33 years at ABC 7 Chicago, died Thursday night, according to the station. He was 77.

WLS-TV made the announcement Friday morning.

His colleagues and other broadcast journalists in Chicago posted tributes on social media.

“I had the privilege of working along side him for more than 20 years,” FOX 32 meteorologist Mike Caplan said in a Facebook post Friday morning. “His infectious laugh and frequent giggles on air were legendary and endeared him to his audience and friends.”

Taft is survived by his wife, Shana, and children Skylar, Storm, Danna and Jay, according to ABC 7.