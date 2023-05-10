Charges filed after man is attacked, robbed in Loop business: police

A man has been charged in connection to an armed robbery in the Loop last month.

Police say Treyvon Brown, 18, was arrested on Tuesday when he was identified as one of four people who robbed a 53-year-old man while armed with sharp objects.

The robbery occurred in the 400 block of South Clark Street on April 20.

Brown was scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday.

Treyvon Brown (CPD)

He faces one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

No additional information is available at this time.