Loop hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead

A person was killed after he was struck by a semi that fled the scene Wednesday night in the Loop.

The male, whose age was unknown, was walking around 10 p.m. when he was hit by a semi truck in the first block of East Lower Wacker Drive, according to police.

The victim suffered trauma throughout the body and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.