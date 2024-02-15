Man stabbed during attempted robbery in Loop

A man was stabbed during an attempted robbery Wednesday night in the Loop.

The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 11:45 p.m. when someone approached him and tried to take his bag in the first block of South State Street, according to police.The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the leg.

Paramedics took the victim to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.