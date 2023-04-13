Lori Vallow murder trial day 9: Melanie Gibb, former best friend of 'Doomsday mom,' testifies

Melanie Gibb, the former best friend of Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday mom" who's accused of killing her two youngest children," is testifying in an Idaho courtroom on Thursday.

The focus in court on April 12 shifted to the relationship between Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell. A captain in the Madison County Jail who manages the jail's Telmate system for inmates took the stand, and the jury heard a call between the couple that took place in June 2020, as Fremont County Sheriff's deputies and the FBI searched Daybell's property.

In the call, Vallow can be heard asking if they are seizing stuff, and Daybell replied that authorities were searching.

Authorities eventually found the remains of Vallow's children J.J. and Tylee Ryan in shallow graves.

Court adjourned early on Wednesday after one of the lead prosecutors had a death in the family.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.