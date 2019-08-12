Louisiana law requires all public schools to display ‘In God We Trust' starting this school year

A Louisiana state law requires that all of the state’s public schools display “In God We Trust” starting with this school year.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed Louisiana Senate Bill 244 into law in May 2018. The bill passed the state House of Representatives and Senate unanimously.

Sen. Regina Barrow, D-East Baton Rouge, sponsored the law, which requires that all Louisiana public schools display “In God We Trust” in their buildings. The bill also requires the schools to teach students about the motto.

Barrow said she sponsored the bill because she thinks “it’s really important that young people understand the patriotic history” of the country.

The law states schools have to fulfill the requirements by the 2019-20 school year.

