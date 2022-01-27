Lower Wacker police shooting: Video shows exchange of gunfire between Chicago cops, suspect in Loop

Video has been released of a shooting in the Loop that left one man seriously wounded in a shootout with Chicago police Wednesday night.

CWBChicago.com shared video of the incident, that took place around 8:45 p.m., when police tried to stop a car that had been taken from the 200 block of East Wacker Drive, police said.

During the process, gunfire was exchanged between police and three people inside the car, according to police.

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious to critical condition.

Two officers were transported to local hospitals following the incident, but did not suffer gunshot wounds, officials said.

Three suspects are in custody, including one who was shot and transported to a local hospital, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Two guns were recovered from the scene, police said.

Suspect firearm recovered on scene | CPD

Advertisement

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting, and both officers will be placed on administrative duties for a 30-day period.