Lowe's, Great Wolf Lodge hold Tuesday hiring events

If you're looking for a job, there are a couple of big hiring events underway on Tuesday.

Lowe’s is holding a national hiring day event until 7 p.m. The company is looking to fill about 450 jobs around Chicago.

There's also a job fair underway until 6 p.m. at Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Their general manager says they need to hire 125 people as the tourism industry starts to bounce back.

"Our guests are booking and we’re filling up reservations for our lodge and we’re so fortunate to have the demand and we’re really excited to have pack members that can come assist us with really bringing joy to those families during their vacations with us," said Nadine Miracle, GM of Great Wolf Lodge.

Advertisement

Both Great Wolf Lodge and Lowe’s say more jobs will be available even after their job fairs end Tuesday.