Loyola Academy cancels classes for second day after coronavirus exposure

Loyola Academy in Wilmette canceled classes again for Tuesday after administrators learned a student had contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Classes were initially canceled Monday after school officials learned Sunday night of the possible exposure.

“Continuing to exercise an abundance of caution, [Loyola Academy] will be on Tuesday, March 10, as we actively seek out additional information from” county and state health departments, the school said on its website.

The school said assignments would be issued online.

On Sunday, the parent of a Loyola Academy student emailed a school nurse and a counselor to say their family had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, or coronavirus, the school said.

Health officials are awaiting final confirmation of the test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The student and family are under a 14-day quarantine, but are not exhibiting symptoms, officials said. The school was to undergo “advanced cleaning” Monday.

Health officials announced over the weekend that a Chicago man in his 60s hospitalized in serious condition is Illinois’ seventh confirmed coronavirus case.

The latest case has not been linked to any travel or other individuals who have been stricken by COVID-19, including an aide at Vaughn Occupational High School in Portage Park.