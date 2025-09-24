Loyola cafeteria cashier saves doctor from choking: 'a very scary event'

The Brief Loyola cafeteria cashier Keztly Angel performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking physician. Dr. Joan Dimopoulos, an ER doctor, was eating lunch when food became stuck in her throat. The two reunited at a ceremony where Dimopoulos thanked Angel for her life-saving action.



A cafeteria cashier at Loyola University Medical Center is being hailed a hero for springing into action when an emergency room doctor began choking on her lunch.

What we know:

According to Loyola Medicine, Dr. Joan Dimopoulos had just stepped into the hospital cafeteria for a quick meal during a busy shift.

After eating a chicken sandwich, she felt discomfort in her throat. She went to buy a bottle of water and while waiting in line to pay for it, she tried drinking some but realized the food was stuck and began choking.

Keztly Angel, a cashier at Loyola for a year now, noticed Dimopoulos choking and jumped into action, performing the Heimlich maneuver and saving her life.

Keztly Angel and Dr. Joan Dimopoulos | Provided

Angel had learned the move at Proviso East High School, but it was the first time she had ever used it.

What they're saying:

On Monday, the two women reunited during a recognition ceremony at the hospital, attended by Angel’s children and Dimopoulos’ mother.

Dimopoulos gave Angel flowers and shared her gratitude.

"I really wanted to say thank you to Keztly," Dimopoulos said. "I had a very scary event in our cafeteria. I couldn’t breathe, and she recognized that I gave the universal choking sign. She had the courage to help me."

Angel said she was relieved of the outcome.

"I’m glad I was able to react quickly and be able to help her," she said.

Dimopoulos added, "It just goes to show you that you never know when you can help somebody."