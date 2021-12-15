Loyola University Chicago requiring students, staff to get COVID-19 booster shot

Loyola University Chicago announced Wednesday they are requiring all its students, faculty and staff to get a COVID-19 booster shot if eligible.

The CDC says all adults 18 and older should receive a booster if it’s been at least six months since getting a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or at least two months since getting the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The coronavirus vaccine and booster are meant to lessen the symptoms of the virus, not prevent a person from catching COVID-19 entirely, according to the CDC.

"Loyola's vaccination and booster requirement is informed by our Jesuit, Catholic commitment to the common good, solidarity, and justice. Given the serious nature of the pandemic and the safety, efficacy, and availability of the COVID-19 vaccines, we are rightly called to make reasonable efforts to protect one another through vaccination and boosters," Loyola president Jo Ann Rooney said in an email to students and staff.

Rooney also says that individuals granted a religious or medical exemption from the vaccine must continue to receive regular testing throughout the spring semester.

"Our strong vaccination rates allowed us to have a successful fall semester on campus. We are grateful to each of you for your continued efforts to keep one another safe and look forward to welcoming our community back to campus for the spring semester after the holiday break," Rooney concluded in her email.

Those who have already received a booster shot can upload their information to Loyola Health through the Loyola mobile app or at LUC.edu/vaxupload. Select "Upload Vaccinations" and then choose "Booster" from the drop-down menu.

To schedule a booster in your area, please visit vaccines.gov.