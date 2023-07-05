Lucas Regan: Man reported missing from West Town for over a week

article

Chicago police are searching for a man who was reported missing from West Town Wednesday.

Lucas Regan, 26, was last heard from on June 26. He was reported missing from the 1900 block of West Race Avenue.

Regan was last seen wearing blue jeans and a short sleeve purple paisley shirt.

Police say he also frequents the Near South Side.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Regan is 5-foot-7 with green eyes and black hair. He weighs roughly 125 pounds.

He may be in need of medical attention when found. Contact the Area Three Special Victim's Unit with any information regarding Regan's whereabouts.