One year later, Chicago police honor Officer Luis Huesca at memorial roll call

One year after his tragic death, Officer Luis Huesca was remembered Monday by fellow officers, city leaders, and family members during a memorial ceremony at Gold Star Families and Memorial Park.

What we know:

On April 21, 2024, Huesca was shot and killed during a carjacking outside his home in the Gage Park neighborhood. He was 33 years old and had served with the Chicago Police Department for six years.

To mark the solemn anniversary, CPD held a memorial roll call in his honor. Police Superintendent Larry Snelling attended alongside other department leadership, as well as Huesca’s mother and sister.

During the ceremony, Huesca was remembered not only for his service but for his devotion to family and community. A devoted soccer fan and caretaker to his mother, Huesca had earned multiple departmental honors during his career, including the Superintendence Award of Valor, the police Blue Star Award, and nine honorable mentions.

Police Officer Luis M. Huesca (Chicago PD)

What they're saying:

Huesca’s sister spoke at the event, offering an emotional reflection on the year since her brother’s passing.

"It’s been one year since the violence. And the lack of accountability criminals face in our justice system took my brother away from us. One year since the call that shattered our lives and seared this unbearable pain into our souls. It’s hard to reflect on that. And to think that it has been one year, yet it feels like yesterday," she said.

Later in the day, St. Gold Parish—Huesca’s home church—held a remembrance Mass. The parish had played a role in the investigation by providing surveillance footage that helped detectives identify a suspect.

According to police, surveillance from 90 different locations eventually led them to Xavier Tate Jr., who has since been charged with Huesca’s murder.