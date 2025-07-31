Luke Combs says 'no thanks' to Willis Tower ledge ahead of Lollapalooza in Chicago

As he prepares to take the stage Thursday night at Lollapalooza, country music star Luke Combs hilariously refused to step on "The Ledge" at the top of Willis Tower.

"I'm so excited to not go on it," Combs said in a recent Instagram video, referring to "The Ledge": a glass box that extends from the 103rd floor of the Skydeck at Willis Tower.

The popular attraction is a mainstay in Chicago for visitors who want a petrifying perspective of the city from 1,353 feet high in the sky,

Combs even watched two other visitors leap into the box, and yet still refused to step one inch into the glass.

"There's no need, there's no why," he said, before posing for a photo a safe distance from the ledge.

"I would much rather have an encounter with a grizzly bear," Combs joked before wrapping up his visit to one of Chicago's most iconic spots.

Combs is set to headline Lollapalooza on Thursday night at the Bud Light stage, and recently performed at The Metro for an aftershow on Tuesday.