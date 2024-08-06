Luke's of Mundelein inducted into Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame

A Mundelein staple has been inducted into the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame.

The latest honor recognizes Luke's of Mundelein for its exceptional customer service and dedication to quality food.

Bob Schwartz, Senior Vice President at Vienna Beef, presented the award to the restaurant, which is located at 551 N. Lake Street. The eatery was celebrated with a commemorative plaque, banner, pin, and Hall of Fame-branded t-shirts at the ceremony on Tuesday.

Since 1999, Luke's of Mundelein has been a staple in the community, offering a diverse menu that includes their homemade Italian Beef, meatballs, chili, Vienna Beef sausages, burgers, chicken sandwiches, subs, and salads. Led by Mike Majestic, the establishment prides itself on its motto of "freshness, friendliness, and cleanliness."

In addition to serving delicious food, Luke's has played an active role in the community, organizing in-store fundraisers and sponsoring local events such as Mundelein High School's Chrome Club Band and various sports activities. The restaurant has received accolades, including the Daily Herald Readers’ Choice Award and Best Hot Dog recognition.

Vienna Beef's Hall of Fame was established to honor food service operators who have become neighborhood landmarks. Out of thousands of Vienna Beef customers, only 153 have received this recognition since the award's inception in 2006.

"Luke's is a fixture of our community that has supported our schools and little leagues for decades. For that, we give you applause!" Lake County Treasurer Holly Kim said in a statement.

For more information on the Vienna Beef Hall of Fame, visit their website.