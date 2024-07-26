Lurie Children's Hospital announces small staff reductions after budget review

A small number of employees have been laid off from Lurie Children's Hospital following a comprehensive review of its budget.

The hospital confirmed the layoffs Friday in a statement, shared in part below:

"…We are identifying and acting upon opportunities to increase operating efficiency and support our longer-term growth," the hospital said. "This exercise resulted in a very small reduction in headcount across the organization."

The exact number of how many employees were laid off has not been released.

The hospital said they are committed to treating the employees "with respect and compassion" going forward.

"At the same time, we are confident these are the right decisions for our organization’s future as we look to serve children and families even better in our local communities," the hospital said.

Further details haven't been released and we'll bring more updates as they become available.