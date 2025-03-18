Lurie Children’s launches disability library to promote inclusion

The Brief Lurie Children’s debuted its first-ever disability library at its Lincoln Park outpatient center. The library aims to reflect the experiences of children with disabilities and foster understanding. The hospital is seeking donations to expand its collection.



Lurie Children’s is taking a big step toward raising awareness about childhood disabilities with the launch of its first-ever disability library.

What we know:

Located in the rehab services waiting area of the hospital’s Lincoln Park outpatient center, the library offers books for patients and families to enjoy.

The collection was carefully curated over the past year, with hospital staff reviewing hundreds of books to ensure the right selection.

The library was created with three key goals: to reflect the experiences of children with disabilities, to help children understand others’ experiences, and to introduce new perspectives.

The backstory:

Kevin Durney, an occupational therapist at Lurie Children’s, came up with the idea after visiting his local bookstore, Three Avenues Bookshop in Lakeview.

Inspired by the store’s prominent children’s section featuring books about kids with disabilities, he wanted to bring a similar resource to the hospital.

"And I can’t tell you how exciting it’s been to see the kids so excited to have books available to them and then seeing the looks of surprise when they recognize characters in those books that really reflect a lot of their own lived experience. "Specifically, stories that really highlighted the strengths of disabled people rather than what they can’t do, these books focus on what they can do and really the abilities of all people in all contexts," said Durney.

What's next:

Lurie Children’s hopes to expand the library with additional books. Those interested in contributing can find donation information on the hospital’s website.