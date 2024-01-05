Lurie Children's Hospital receives major support from Bears' President Kevin Warren

The Chicago Bears are giving back.

A grant was just announced for families who are facing pediatric cancer and blood disorders.

On Friday morning, Chicago Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren announced his foundation is giving a million-dollar grant to Lurie Children's Hospital.

He says he recognizes the importance of families facing the financial burden of caring for their loved ones dealing with cancer.

He said he was no stranger to needing medical help as a child.

"Fortunately, I was able to spend many days, many months at a hospital in Arizona in 1974 as an 11-year-old kid after my car accident. I wasn't dealing with cancer, but I was in traction, I was in a body cast and I know what first-class medical care can do to change someone's life for the better," said Warren.

Kevin and Greta Warren plan to make more donations and spend time at the hospital in the future.