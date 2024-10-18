Lurie Children's Hospital celebrates record year for pediatric transplants

The Brief Lurie Children's Hospital is celebrating a record 140 pediatric transplants in the last 12 months. The hospital ranks in the top 10 nationwide for pediatric transplants, including kidney, liver, and heart. The hospital leads the nation in pediatric heart transplants and maintains a high success rate.



Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago has reached a remarkable milestone, celebrating a record number of pediatric transplants over the last year.

In the past 12 months, doctors at Lurie performed 140 transplants, placing the hospital in the top 10 nationwide for the number of pediatric transplants completed. The procedures included 85 organ transplants—ranging from kidney to liver and heart transplants—as well as 55 stem cell surgeries.

The hospital’s success rate is equally impressive, as highlighted at a news conference on Friday when a family shared their story. Carter, a young boy who had a heart attack shortly after birth, waited five years for a new heart. Now, he is thriving thanks to Lurie's skilled team.

"I knew that someone would have to lose their child's life in order to save mine. This journey was hard. Being a mother with other kids, still trying to work, maintain and take care of Carter, I can’t thank God enough for the family who donated their kid’s organs to save mine and others," said Ashley, Carter’s mother.

Notably, Lurie’s pediatric heart transplant program leads the nation in the number of surgeries performed, also, in the past 12 months.