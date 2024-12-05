Expand / Collapse search

Lurie Children’s Radiothon raises over $1 million for kids in need

By , and Jenna Carroll
Updated  December 5, 2024 12:50pm CST
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Lurie Children's Radiothon raises funds for research, young patients

All proceeds raised during the Radiothon will directly benefit life-saving research, assist families facing financial hardships and provide critical care to more children.

CHICAGO - The Lurie Children’s Radiothon is back this holiday season, offering an opportunity for listeners to help raise vital funds in support of patients and families at Lurie Children’s Hospital. 

They set a goal of $1 million and broke it, raising $1,010,867.05!

The live broadcast features inspiring stories of medical breakthroughs, courageous patients and brighter futures for children in need of care.

Lurie Children’s Radiothon returns to support kids in need

Listeners could support the Radiothon by tuning in to any iHeart Chicago station – 93.9 Lite FM, Rock 95.5 FM, 103.5 KISS FM, 107.5 WCGI, Inspiration 1390, or 102.7 v103. 

Additionally, you could make a gift during the broadcast to support Lurie Children’s patients and their families.