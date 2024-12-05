Lurie Children’s Radiothon returns to support kids in need

The Lurie Children’s Radiothon is back this holiday season, offering an opportunity for listeners to help raise vital funds in support of patients and families at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

The live broadcast features inspiring stories of medical breakthroughs, courageous patients and brighter futures for children in need of care.

All proceeds raised during the Radiothon will directly benefit life-saving research, assist families facing financial hardships and provide critical care to more children.

Listeners can support the Radiothon by tuning in to any iHeart Chicago station.

This year, you can hear the broadcast on 93.9 Lite FM, Rock 95.5 FM, 103.5 KISS FM, 107.5 WCGI, Inspiration 1390, or 102.7 v103. Additionally, you can make a gift during the broadcast to support Lurie Children’s patients and their families.