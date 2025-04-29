Luz Esperanza Martinez Rodriguez: Cook County teen reported missing

The Brief Luz "Lulu" Martinez Rodriguez, 15, was last seen April 28 leaving her home in unincorporated Arlington Heights. She was wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, white sneakers and a pink backpack. Cook County Sheriff’s Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives or the non-emergency line.



A 15-year-old girl is missing from unincorporated Arlington Heights, and Cook County Sheriff’s Police are asking for the public’s help to find her.

What we know:

Luz "Lulu" Esperanza Martinez Rodriguez was last seen Monday morning leaving her home in the 4100 block of Jennifer Lane.

She’s described as 5-foot-2 and 138 pounds with brown eyes and brown-red hair. At the time she went missing, she was wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, white sneakers, and carrying a pink backpack.

She also has two tattoos that could help identify her — a heart on the back of her left hand and the words "Familia Martinez Rodriguez" on her left forearm.

Luz "Lulu" Esperanza Martinez Rodriguez | CCSO

What's next:

Cook County Sheriff’s Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 708-865-4896 or call the department’s non-emergency line at 847-635-1188.