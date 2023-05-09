Cook County man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of suburban resident

A Lynwood man is accused of involuntary manslaughter in the death of another man from the same town.

On Tuesday, Illinois State Police announced the arrest of 33-year-old Gregory M. Best following an investigation into the death of 55-year-old Kennedy Craft.

On February 13, 2023, Lynwood police responded to a domestic disturbance call between Best and Craft at an apartment building in the 2000 block of Terrace Avenue.

Craft was then transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The next day, Lynwood police contacted ISP's Violent Crimes Unit to help investigate and Best was eventually identified as the suspect in the case.

Gregory M. Best | Illinois State Police

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Best turned himself in on May 5, and was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Best appeared in court on May 8, where his bond was set at $50,000.

No further information was made available.