Lyons police to conduct 'Active Shooter Simulation' amid mass shooting incidents

The Lyons Police Department is conducting an "Active Shooter Simulation" on Wednesday in response to mass shootings across the United States.

The initiative aims to enhance preparedness for local police, first responders, schools, churches, and other officials.

With 627 mass shootings reported in 2023, Lyons Mayor Chris Getty emphasized the need to be ready for worst-case scenarios.

"We believe it is better to be prepared for the worst possible crisis than to take it for granted or simply hope it will not happen," he said.

The simulation involves collaboration with six municipal jurisdictions in Chicago's southwest suburbs and the Cook County Sheriff's SWAT Team. Lyons Police Chief Tom Herion stressed the importance of preparing communities for active shooter scenarios, acknowledging the prevalence of such tragedies nationwide.

"You can't just close your eyes to these types of tragedies and violent crime because we have seen so many occur in cities across this country, nearly 2 mass shootings every day somewhere in America," Herion said.

The goal of the event is to explore possibilities, ensure comprehensive training, and establish robust preparations for a coordinated and efficient response to potential tragedies.

The program, taking place at George Washington School, consists of: