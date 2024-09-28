Machete-wielding suspect targeting parked cars on South Side: police

The Brief Chicago police are warning South Side drivers about a suspect slashing the tires of parked cars with a machete. The suspect is described as 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, with a light brown complexion, wearing a mask and black clothing. Incidents occurred on South Ellis Avenue between Sept. 25-28, and residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any sightings.



Chicago police are alerting drivers on the South Side after a suspect slashed the tires of parked cars with a machete earlier this week.

The suspect, described as being between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall with a light brown complexion, was wearing a mask and black clothing, according to police.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

4700 Block of South Ellis Avenue between the dates of September 25-26 between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.

4700 Block of South Ellis Avenue on September 26 at 7:50 a.m.

4700 Block of South Ellis Avenue on September 28 at 5:44 a.m.

Residents are urged to be aware of their surroundings. If confronted by the suspect, remain calm and report it to police.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area One at 312-747-8384.