MacKenzie Scott gifts $16M to Chicago's Noble Schools

Chicago’s Noble Schools network has been gifted $16 million by well-known philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Noble operates 18 tuition-free public charter schools that serve 12,000 students. The investment is the largest donation from a single individual in the school’s history. The school said it plans to use the funds to further its mission.

"It also gives us the opportunity to hit on the acute needs of our students today. For example, providing more social-emotional support, providing a deeper level of college counseling, providing more students with an opportunity that's unique to Noble called ‘Summer of a Lifetime,'" said Mike Madden, Noble Schools President.

The program allows students to immerse themselves on a college campus for three weeks, before they submit an application.

Scott also donated $7 million to the LEARN Charter School Network, which operates campuses locally in Chicago, North Chicago and Waukegan.

LEARN said they plan to use the funds in part to boost their math and science programs.