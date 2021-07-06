Macy's hiring hundreds of employees in Chicago area, across Illinois

Need a job? Macy's is planning to hire about 950 full and part-time workers throughout Illinois, including nearly 800 jobs in the Chicagoland area.

Macy's national hiring event is on Thursday, July 15 at more than 500 Macy's stores and fulfillment centers across the country.

Store hiring events will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while Macy’s Minooka Fulfillment Center’s hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Candidates are asked to apply online prior to arriving, however, walk-ins will be welcome. A variety of positions are available.

Macy’s conducts the majority of interviews for store positions online.