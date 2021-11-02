Macy's on State Street putting the finishing touches on Christmas tree, reopening 'Santaland'

You may still have pumpkins and witches on your doorstep, but at Macy’s in the Loop it’s the most wonderful time of year.

While most of the store is already decked out for the holidays, Santa's elves were busy early Tuesday decorating the famous Christmas tree. They have their work cut out decorating the 45-foot tree. There are thousands of lights and 2000 ornaments to hang. In fact the tree itself is suspended from the ceiling. It’s the centerpiece of the Walnut Room, which is known for its holiday meals including cider glazed turkey and chicken pot pie.

"This is a 114 year old tradition. So we’re so proud of that, because generations of Chicagoans and visitors love it," said Andrea Schwartz, Macy’s Communications.

This year, due to COVID restrictions, shoppers will not be allowed to visit the Christmas tree unless they have a reservation to dine in the Walnut Room.

This year's Christmas tree has a forest theme, with animals including a bear, penguin and reindeer. Santaland is back, re-created this year with social distance in mind. Kids can visit Santa In his office and deliver their lists from across his desk.

"We wanted to make sure that we were following guidelines and getting the kids to see Santa so they could give him their wish list," said Paul Anthony, Macy’s Entertainment Team.

Reservations are key this year. To reserve a table in the Walnut Room you must go to Opentable.com. For a visit with Santa, you can make a reservation at Macys.com/Santaland.

Schwartz says workers are also busy putting the finishing touches on the famous holiday windows along State Street, where the trumpets are already on display.

Look for all the holiday touches to be in place by Nov. 6.

