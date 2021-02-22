Madigan resigns as Chairman of Illinois Democratic Party

Michael Madigan announced Monday he has resigned as the Chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois.

"Over the last two decades, we have elected a diverse array of Democrats across Illinois and helped send a hometown Chicago leader to the White House, turning Illinois into a Democratic stronghold in the Midwest," Madigan said in a statement. "Together, we faced conservative extremism and stood up for working men and women. I’m confident the Democratic Party of Illinois will continue to cement our place as a beacon of progressive values. My work would not have been possible without the support of my family, Shirley, Lisa, Tiffany, Nicole and Andrew. I thank each of them for their unwavering love and support that has allowed me to do this work for so long."

Madigan's resignation is effective immediately.

This is a developing story...

