Madigan resigns as Chairman of Illinois Democratic Party

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Michael Madigan
CHICAGO - Michael Madigan announced Monday he has resigned as the Chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois.

"Over the last two decades, we have elected a diverse array of Democrats across Illinois and helped send a hometown Chicago leader to the White House, turning Illinois into a Democratic stronghold in the Midwest," Madigan said in a statement. "Together, we faced conservative extremism and stood up for working men and women. I’m confident the Democratic Party of Illinois will continue to cement our place as a beacon of progressive values. My work would not have been possible without the support of my family, Shirley, Lisa, Tiffany, Nicole and Andrew. I thank each of them for their unwavering love and support that has allowed me to do this work for so long."

Madigan's resignation is effective immediately.

