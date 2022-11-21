Madigan still asking for campaign contributions as he faces corruption charges

Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan is still asking for campaign contributions, even as he faces charges for using his office to enrich himself and his allies.

Madigan has received more than $400,000 for the political fund, including $20,000 just this month.

The contributions come from labor unions and other allies.

They've helped replenish more than $300,000 in legal fees Madigan's organization has spent since being subpoenaed.