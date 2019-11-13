‘Magical unicorn puppy’: 10-week-old golden retriever ‘puppercorn’ born with tail on forehead

article

A 10-week-old golden retriever was born with a tail on his forehead, garnering adoration on social media and a fitting nickname: “puppercorn.”

Over the weekend, the puppy was found after being abandoned, said Rochelle Steffen, from Mac’s Mission in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, who is fostering the “puppercorn” named Narwhal.

“The million-dollar question about Narwhals extra tail on his face. Is it connected and does it wag? The extra tail is not connected to anything and has no real use other than making him the COOLEST PUPPY EVER!” said Mac’s Mission in a Facebook post on the puppy.

Steffen brought Narwhal to CAPE Small Animal Clinic to get medically checked on Wednesday.

“Still in awe of this—a real-life ‘puppercorn’! ‘Narwhal’ from Mac’s Mission had a great exam with us this week. His extra little tail has even gotten some national publicity, which is great news for Mac the pitbull and their rescue mission,“ the clinic said in their own Facebook post. ”Narwhal, you’re a sweetie!”

The clinic’s veterinarian Brian Heuring said the puppy was most likely born with the additional forehead tail and that it was a “congenial anomaly or defect that at this time, doesn’t appear to cause any complications.”

Steffen said for now, she plans to keep Narwhal’s special tail.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.