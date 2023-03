It is a special week for photographers in downtown Chicago.

Monday is the best day to get a shot of what's known as "Chicago Henge."

That is when the sun lines up with the city's east-west street grid.

What this means is that instead of being blocked by a wall of buildings, the sun rises and sets directly between them.

You can catch "Chicago Henge" through Thursday.