Driver crashes into store, 2 cars on Magnificent Mile: police

A driver crashed into a store and two other cars on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday night, sending two people to the hospital.

Chicago police responded to the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue at approximately 11:20 p.m. for reports of a crash.

A man was traveling southbound on Michigan Avenue when he ran a red light and struck a silver sedan heading west on Ontario Street, according to police.

Following the initial crash, the SUV ran into a store. The driver was not injured and refused medical treatment on the scene.

The two occupants of the sedan, a woman and a male of unknown age, were both transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with minor injuries.

A third vehicle was also struck during the collision, but the driver was not injured. Police say citations are pending.