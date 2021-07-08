Mail complaints surge in Orland Park

Mail problems that have plagued parts of the city are spilling into the suburbs.

Residents in Orland Park are complaining about late or missing mail.

Chicago's Postmaster Wanda Prater was replaced last month by Eddie Morgan, Jr.

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau, told the Orland Park Patch, "It is frustrating when that service becomes unreliable and inconsistent."

Pekau is calling on the Illinois' Congressional delegation to resolve ongoing issues with the postal service.