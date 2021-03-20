Mail stolen from buildings in Lincoln Square, Uptown

Chicago police are warning residents in Lincoln Square and Uptown of a recent string of March mail robberies.

Police are searching for a group of five people, including three males and a female, who allegedly took mail from inside several mailboxes in buildings on the North Side, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened in the overnight hours on:

March 9 in the 800 block of West Argyle Avenue;

March 10 in the 2400 block of West Foster Avenue;

March 16 in the 4900 block of North Marine Drive; and

March 19 in the 4900 block of North Western Avenue.

The female was described as wearing black and white tennis shoes with strawberry blonde hair in a ponytail, police said.

One male was bald and wearing a leather jacket, police said. Another was wearing a white baseball cap.

The third male was wearing a gray baseball cap, police said. The fifth person had a tattoo on their left hand and was wearing a panda hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.