No threat found after active shooter alarm at Maine West High School

Police were called to a high school in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago for reports of an active shooter alarm going off Friday morning.

The active shooter alarm was set off at Maine West High School in Des Plaines, according to Maine Township High School District officials.

Director of Communications Brett Clark says the school believes the button was pushed accidently or there was a short in the system. Police were called to investigate the scene, but no threat was identified.

The district says they are going through all the protocols to keep students and staff safe and the school is on lockdown.

Officials say parents should not come to school. Police are actively clearing the building of students and staff.

Maine West High School students run as they evacuate campus.

Students could be seen running off of the school's campus in a video posted on Twitter.

The Des Plaines Police Department released a statement that there have been no injuries reported.

Officers are currently investigating and the school has been evacuated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.