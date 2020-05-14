Make $15 an hour: Activists connecting Chicago youth with summer jobs

With so many out of work, activists are doing what they can to make sure Chicago’s young people will have jobs this summer.

With studies showing an uptick in violence when people are out of work, activists want to be sure that that does not happen this year in the city.

Summer jobs for teens will be different this time around, as we all still grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

Malls are closed and many stores are still not sure when it will be back to business as usual.

Research by the University of Chicago Crime Lab shows when teens and young adults don't have summer jobs, crime goes up.

"Now you've just joined a gang because you need money. That's how it happens,” said Jahmal Cole, who is the founder of the non-profit My Block, My Hood, My City.

The organization offers summer jobs, but this year the positions will be like a virtual call center run by 16 to 24-year-olds from the comfort of their homes.

"Youth that are interested in health care can work for University of Chicago, Mt. Sinai or Rush. They can work through us and make well-being calls for us,” Cole said.

The calls will be placed to thousands of seniors across the city. The position pays $15 an hour.

Meanwhile, the city is still trying to figure out how they will roll out the One Summer Chicago jobs program, which has been a model program across the nation.

"The One Summer Jobs program leads to a reduction of 33-percent in arrest for violent crimes,” said Dr. Jonathan Davis of the University of Chicago Crime Lab and Education Lab.

Thirty-thousand teens were employed last year by the city.

For Cole, he says it is about giving youth something to do, but more importantly, he wants them to learn.

"Not only are we trying to get kids jobs, we are trying to get them bank accounts at Seaway Bank and so they don't take the check to a currency exchange that takes 3-percent of the money. We are also trying to teach financial literacy,” Cole said.