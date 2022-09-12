Male pedestrian killed in Lisle hit-and-run crash

A male pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in west suburban Lisle.

The male, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Ogden and Yackey avenues, Lisle police said.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police determined the vehicle that struck the pedestrian fled the scene after the crash.

The man's identity was not released pending notification of his next of kin, police said.

No arrests were made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lisle Police Department's Investigations Unit at 630-271-4200.