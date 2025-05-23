Malena the Amur tiger dies after sudden illness at Brookfield Zoo Chicago

The Brief Brookfield Zoo euthanized Malena, an Amur tiger, after discovering kidney failure and life-threatening heart arrhythmias during a medical exam. Preliminary necropsy results indicate cancer may have caused the kidney failure; full findings are pending. Malena was a beloved resident, known for her calm presence and notable 2021 hip replacement surgery—the first of its kind for her species in North America.



Brookfield Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its Amur tigers, Malena, who was humanely euthanized earlier this week after a sudden decline in health.

What we know:

According to zoo officials, animal care staff noticed changes in Malena’s appetite and energy levels and alerted the veterinary team for further evaluation.

During an exam under anesthesia, veterinarians discovered her kidneys were failing, leading to life-threatening heart arrhythmias.

Due to the severity of her condition, the zoo’s veterinary experts made the difficult decision to euthanize her.

"Preliminary necropsy results suggest that a cancerous process was preventing Malena's kidneys from functioning properly, but full details won't be available for several weeks while pathologists complete their full evaluation," the zoo said in a statement.

The backstory:

Malena joined Brookfield Zoo in 2020 and made history in 2021 as the first Amur tiger in North America to undergo a successful total hip replacement.

Known for her calm strength and majestic presence, she formed a strong bond with her caregivers.

Her animal care team recalled being greeted by her "singing and chuffing" each morning and said she had an "adoration for beds."

"Malena’s loss is deeply felt by all of us: our staff, volunteers, and the many guests who were moved by her quiet grace and beauty. She truly left a lasting mark on everyone lucky enough to see her," the zoo said.

Another Amur tiger, Whirl, remains at Brookfield Zoo.