Malört debuts new Thanksgiving-flavored liqueur

Malört lovers have another reason to be thankful.

Jeppson's Malört unveiled a new seasonal-specific flavor this month to satisfy your Thanksgiving flavor cravings. The new limited edition drop, dubbed "Malörtsgiving," features notes of turkey bouillon, cranberry and sage.

"This shot will transport you to a Thanksgiving feast, all while maintaining our infamous Malört flavor.," the company tweeted Wednesday.

Malörtsgiving is only sold during the month of November at CH Bar and Table at 546 W. Randolph St., in the West Loop. Bottles cost $150 and a shot can be purchased for $8.

All proceeds will go to Lemons of Love, a nonprofit that helps those impacted by cancer.