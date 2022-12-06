Man, 14-year-old boy shot inside convenience store in West Garfield Park

Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were shot in a convenience store in West Garfield Park Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4:38 p.m., two people were in a convenience store in the first block of South Kostner when unknown offenders exited a vehicle and fired shots at, Chicago police.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the right hand and left leg, police said.

He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the right leg.

He self-transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No offenders are in custody.